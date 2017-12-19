Proposals to cut school music services in Wrexham to be examined

Further scrutiny will be given to proposed budget cuts in Wrexham.

Wrexham Council’s resources and governance scrutiny committee will meet at the Guildhall tomorrow to discuss cuts as the authority looks to slash £13m from its budget over the next two years.

Later the same day, the communities and wellbeing scrutiny committee will meet to discuss proposed cuts relevant to its mandate.

The resources and governance scrutineers will mull over a number of job cuts, including finance assistants and internal audit staff, as one possible option.

Consideration will also be given to the possibility of collaborating with neighbouring authorities in respect of legal posts and reviewing alternative options to enhance the efficiency of the council’s IT service.

Proposals to be discussed by the communities and wellbeing committee include a suggested move to axe PCSO funding, saving £140,000 per year.

A review of domicilliary care could save £200,000 next year through reducing 15-minute calls and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board owning responsibility for medication and HR tasks.

The authority is also proposing to save £724,000 in 2019-20 from continuing health care costs by taking a tougher stance on disputed health care cases and refusing to be lead commissioner for joint funded or disputed support packages.

It is suggested council workers based in the Greenacres facility in Rhosddu Road could be moved elsewhere so the building could be sold off at an estimated £68,000.

The authority is also proposing to stop subsidising day care costs and increase the charge from £25 per day to £39 per day.

The resources and governance scrutineers convene at 1.30pm and the communities and wellbeing scrutiny committee meet at 4pm.

The following day, proposals to axe the school music service in Wrexham will be examined.

Council bosses say scrapping the service could save £300,000 per year from 2019/20.

But the idea was met with furious opposition when it came to light, with more than 15,000 people signing a petition against the mooted move.

Senior figures within the council say the education department would explore options for an alternative delivery model, although the authority would not fund it.

The lifelong learning scrutiny committee is to meet at 2.30pm on Thursday at the Guildhall.

Among the other proposals to be debated are plans to cease transition funding for Schools Challenge Cymru schools, following the end of the Welsh Government initiative, which would save £60,000.

For a number of years the council has protected school budgets as per Welsh Government requirements.

This included providing an additional £1.2m for the

2017-18 financial year.

But bosses say pressures on the council determine the approach is not sustainable and therefore schools will be expected to meet growth pressures such as pay, NI and pension costs from a standstill delegated budget, taking into account variations due to pupil numbers.

The authority is also midway through a three-year programme focused on reshaping education enrichment and intervention services, which would save a further £167,000 if continued in 2018/19.

At an all member budget workshop in June, members were informed of an estimated budget shortfall of around £13m over the next two years.

The local government provisional settlement was announced in October and highlighted a decrease in Wrexham’s grant support for 2018-19 of 0.3 per cent.

Following the settlement announcement the council’s revised budget shortfall for 2018/19 was around £6.5m and around £7.4m for 2019/20.

A total of 3,622 responses were received during a public consultation, which will be collated and analysed and fed back to councillors at a workshop today and the executive board on January 9.

The final Welsh Government settlement announcement is due tomorrow and Wrexham Council executive board members will discuss the consultation and the committee’s recommendations at its next meeting on January 9.

Councillors will make their final decisions on next year’s budget at a full council meeting in February.