Tributes to brave Dakota who touched the hearts of people across Wrexham and beyond

A mother has paid a touching tribute to her “one of a kind” daughter, whose brave battle with illness touched the hearts of people across Wrexham and beyond.

Dakota Roberts died aged four at Wrexham Maelor Hospital on Sunday evening after spending a month being cared for by staff at the children’s ward.

Her mother Amy Trow, 25, of Pendine in Gwerysllt, said yesterday that the family were “still in shock and a bit numb”.

Dakota suffered from a number of illnesses, including a rare condition called West Syndrome, which could cause her to have up to 80 fits a day.

Little Dakota also suffered from epilepsy, a neurological condition called Dystonia, which affects muscle movement, and chronic lung disease.

Miss Trow said that Dakota’s condition deteriorated during her time at the hospital and she was placed on palliative care.

“She smiled no matter what, that girl, no matter how poorly she was.”

Miss Trow told how Dakota enjoyed painting and the outdoors, adding: “She was a cheeky one, she had her very own little personality. She was one of a kind.

“She pulled everyone’s heart strings. She was very special and a very well-known and well-loved little girl.”

Dakota is also survived by her brother Harvey-Lee, one, and her father Daniel Roberts, 31.

Several events have been held by family, friends and kind-hearted members of the public in a bid to raise £200,000 for Dakota to have life-changing surgery in America to suppress the seizures, with thousands of pounds raised towards the target.

Miss Trow thanks all those who have supported the family, and added a special thank you to David Murray, manager of Brickfield Rangers FC Under Eights, and Apollo Taxis, who were arranging an upcoming fundraising event.

She also thanked staff at Wrexham Maelor Hospital Children’s Ward for their support.

“They were brilliant with us last night. I couldn’t thank them enough,” she said.