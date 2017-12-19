Wrexham Council extends Welsh medium primary school consultation

A consultation into plans for a new Welsh-medium primary school has been extended.

Wrexham Council has been consulting on plans to open a new Welsh-medium primary school in the Borras area.

The authority intends to establish a 210-place school to open in September 2019 on a temporary site at Hafod Y Wern Infant School before relocating to a permanent site at Borras Park.

The consultation orignally ran between September 26 and November 7.

A report had been due to go before December’s executive board meeting but senior figures within the council have decided to extend the consultation.

It will run until January 30, 2018, and a report on the outcome is due to go before the executive board in March.

Under the proposals, the temporary school would have 105 pupils, with 15 children per year group.

Admissions would be phased in from September 2019, with 15 children in both nursery and reception classes initially.

The annual admission number would remain at 15 places per year group while the school was at the temporary site and increased to 30 places when the school is relocated to its permanent home.

A Wrexham Council spokesman said: “This consultation is an opportunity for the local and wider community to learn about the proposals for a new Welsh primary school.

”Wrexham Council recently held a public consultation on a proposal to establish a new Welsh medium primary school.

”This consultation has now been extended to engage with consultees further.

”Wrexham Council wishes to seek the views of interested parties regarding the proposal for a new Welsh primary school.

The council wishes to seek the views of all those with a likely interest in the proposal. It is important that all views can be taken into account before a decision is made.

”You are welcome to ask any questions and let us have your views by emailing NewWelshMedium@wrexham.gov.uk”

For more information, go to www.wrexham.gov.uk/english/consultation/schools/new_welsh_primary.htm