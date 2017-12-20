Four masked men tie up staff member while burgling Ewloe's St David's Park Hotel

A MASKED gang tied up a member of staff and burgled a Flintshire hotel.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the gang burgled the St David’s Park Hotel in Ewloe, in the early hours of this morning.

Four masked men gained entry to the rear of the hotel at around 4am today.

They tied up a member of staff before breaking open a cash machine on the premises and making off.

The member of staff was not injured, but he was left shaken by the ordeal.

Detective Inspector Mark Hughes, of North Wales Police said: “This was a distressing incident for the night manager and the offenders have stolen a significant amount of cash.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour or who has information which could help the investigation to contact police on 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 088 555 111 quoting reference V190541.”