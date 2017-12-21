Traveller transit camp in Flintshire given the go-ahead

Ways of dealing with travellers has come on “leaps and bounds,” according to councillors – but a transit site is still required.

That was the view of Flintshire Council's community and enterprise scrunity committee as councillors gave the go-ahead for officers to begin the process of drawing up plans for a six-pitch transit site in the county.

More than £160,000 has been spent to protect sites and clean up after unauthorised traveller encampments in Flintshire since 2015-16.

Just this financial year alone, 34 unauthorised encampments have been reported. Of those, 13 have been on local authority land, one has been on community council land and 20 on private land.

The cost to the council for moving travellers on so far this year has totalled £23,231.

Community and enterprise chief officer Clare Budden said moving travellers on was “not just a case of invoking legal processes” as council officers have to “have a regard for the vulnerabilities of travellers”.

Circumstances of those occupying the site have to be established before a decision is made “in the round,” she said.

Council deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, Cllr Bernie Attridge, said the system of moving unauthorised encampments had improved.

He said: “We have processes in place to get travellers off a lot quicker than we’ve ever done. We’ve moved forward with dealing with gipsies and travellers.

“Yes, they do have rights, and we do get complaints about the mess some leave, why we’re providing toilets for them – but we’re damned if we do and damned if we don't.

“I ask the question – what is everyone else doing in North Wales?”

Under the Housing Wales Act 2014, the authority has a

statutory duty to provide transit pitches for gipsy travellers.

The provision of a six-pitch transit site in Flintshire would be the first of its kind in Wales.

Mrs Budden said a location had yet to be identified for the site but officers are initially looking at council owned land as “it becomes more expensive if we have to buy private land.”

Cllr Attridge added the site would be “acquired in full consultation when there are options.”

He said: “We are where we are and we’re getting help through the courts process.

“We’ve moved on leaps and bounds but we still need the transit site.”

Cllr Ian Dunbar, committee chairman, said: “We’ve had a few encampments on our land and spent a lot of money on them. It's costly.”

Cllr Paul Shotton recognised that it was a “very sensitive issue” that incurred “massive costs” to the council, while Greenfield member Cllr Rosetta Dolphin said she had experienced “a lot of problems” with travellers in her ward.

Bryn Hall, deputy traveller liaison officer, said the council would look to devise a way to charge travellers before they moved onto the transit site while Cllr Attridge added that, where provisions such as toilets were provided to travellers, the authority attempted to recover costs.

Councillors also gave their backing to officers to move forward with applications for grants to refurbish the council’s only owned site at Riverside Park in Queensferry.

Ward member Cllr David Wisinger said: “When they moved in, the site was spotless. There’s never been any trouble there and it’s kept very clean.

“We desperately need the transit site.

“It would save a lot of money and solve a lot of issues.”