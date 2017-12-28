Flintshire man stole JCB

A fence was pulled down at a Deeside construction site and a £15,000 JCB driven out.

A member of the public was so suspicious that he rang the police as the yellow and black JCB 530 Telehandler was driven down the road.

Two other men were following the stolen vehicle on foot and a Nissan vehicle appeared to be following it at one stage, a court heard.

Police who had been alerted stopped the machine and the driver, Ray Williams, was arrested.

Williams, 50, of High Street in Connah’s Quay, admitted stealing the JCB and driving it while disqualified on December 9.

Appearing at Flintshire Magistrates Court, he was committed on bail to Mold Crown Court for sentence in January. He has previous convictions for 56 offences.

Prosecutor Sheyanne Lee said shortly before 8pm a witness was leaving his father’s home in Shotton when he heard a metallic sound.

He saw three people by a metal fence which had been removed in Evans Way and one of the men got into the JCB.

He heard the machine start up, its lights went on and off and it was then driven slowly over the fence and onto the road.

Two other men followed it on foot into Rowley’s Drive and through a small industrial estate into Chester Road West.

It then went to Shotton Lane where the police stopped it and William was arrested.

He said that a man had asked him to pick up the machine and deliver it for him.

But he could not give that man’s contact details.

A Police National Computer check showed Williams was a disqualified driver.

Checks revealed the JCB was owned by Best Construction Ltd which had not given anyone consent to take it.

Miss Lee said that compensation of £114 was sought for the damaged fence panels and £490 for the heavy plant recovery and storage of the JCB, together with £85 prosecution costs.

Solicitor Fiona Larkin, defending, said that her client, who had co-operated and pleaded guilty, had been out of trouble since 2010.

He had been a drugs problem in the past but had remained drugs free.

He then relapsed, a man asked him to take the JCB and he foolishly did so.

It was clearly out of character for him in recent years and he had been “used” by others more sophisticated,

There were clearly others involved while it was only Williams who ended up before the court.

“He is extremely remorseful for his foolish behaviour,” she said, adding that fortunately the machine was recovered undamaged.

Miss Larkin said Williams was getting a drugs prescription to help get his life back on track.

Magistrates said their punishment powers were insufficient and they ordered a pre-sentence report ready for the crown court hearing in three weeks time.