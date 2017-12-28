Flintshire partner assaulted on Christmas Eve

A man has admitted assaulting his partner on Christmas Eve.

Paul Roberts has been bailed until January on condition that he does not have any contact with Christine Elaine Roberts.

Roberts, 46, of Yowley Road in Ewloe, was bailed to live at an address in Marlow Avenue, Connah’s Quay, after he admitted an assault charge at Flintshire Magistrates Court.

Sheyanne Lee, prosecuting, alleged that Roberts was drunk on Christmas Eve morning and there was argument over a Chinese menu. He swore and pushed his partner to the chest.

She pushed him back and he said that if he had a knife then he would stab her, said prosecutor Sheyanne Lee.

The victim went upstairs to the baby who was crying and Roberts left. Two cans of alcohol were taken.

That afternoon he contacted her while she was out saying he had a nice surprise for her – that he had changed the locks, Ms Lee told the Mold court.

She returned with her mother and brother and found the locks had been changed but the door was not locked and he was asleep inside.

After her family left there was an argument during which he struck her to the back of the head and said she deserved it.

He grabbed her wrist and asked if she wanted him to bend her fingers back.

Roberts then punched her in the face and caused her lip to bleed.

She contacted her mother who rang the police.

Officers arrested Roberts on suspicion of assault.

Magistrates agreed with defence solicitor Phillip Lloyd Jones that the case should be adjourned so that Roberts could be interviewed by a probation officer trained in dealing with domestic violence cases.

He was bailed subject to a residence condition, must not contact Ms Roberts in any way and he is not to enter Yowley Road.