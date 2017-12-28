Man said driver of speeding car had returned to Italy

A man misled police over who was driving his car when it was caught speeding.

He said a man had taken his vehicle but had since returned to his home to Italy.

Robert Hughes was asked by police if he had a photograph of the man and said he had a blurred one which he would email to an officer.

But an Interpol check showed there was no trace of the man and the photograph Hughes sent was of an American doctor.

Hughes, 48, of Ffordd Hiraethog on Mostyn – who appeared on the court list as Gerald Charles Bellis – admitted obstructing police between August and October and failing to give information relating to the driver of a car caught travelling at 54mph in a 40mph area on the A541 on August 16.

Prosecutor Gareth Parry told Flintshire Magistrates Court the car was registered to Robert Hughes.

When sent a Section 172 notice, he said the vehicle had been taken without his consent when he was on holiday.

He provided police with the name of the man he said had driven the car but said he lived in Italy.

When spoken to about the alleged unauthorised taking of his vehicle he said the man had returned to Italy on August 19.

There was no trace of the person through Interpol and a search carried out of the image provided turned out to be an American doctor, Mr Parry said.

Hughes, who represented himself at the Mold court, was said to be remorseful and accepted responsibility for what he had done.

Magistrates heard the defendant had legally changed his name from Bellis to Hughes in March 2008.

Six penalty points were placed on his driving licence and he was placed on a 12 month community order under and must carry out 60 hours unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.