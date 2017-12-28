Tens of thousands of pounds being spent on security at former John Summers High School site in Queensferry

Tens of thousands of pounds have been spent to protect a former high school building.

Data released to the Leader via a Freedom of Information request has revealed that more than £25,000 has been spent by Flintshire Council to secure the former John Summers High School site in Queensferry.

The closure was ratified in August last year by Kirsty Williams AM, the Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Education, after a lengthy battle between campaigners and Flintshire Council – subject to conditions being met over the development of Connah’s Quay High School.

In a letter outlining her decision to support Flintshire Council’s decision to close the school, Ms Williams’ says her “judgement was made after detailed consideration”.

John Summers closed its doors for the final time back in July with parents, pupils and staff joining together for a “heartbreaking” ceremony of achievement.

Since its closure, £27,732 has been spent by the local authority to lock down and secure the now vacated building and its site.

All items have been removed from the former high school, which is monitored around the clock, and it is expected that the now redundant Chester Road West building will be demolished during the upgrade process of Connah’s Quay High School in 2018.

It is part of an £18.5m spend by Flintshire Council which also includes the demolition of an existing infants school building in Penyffordd to make way for a new one.

Claire Homard, interim chief officer, education and youth, said the former Queensferry school would remain until at least next year.

The demolition, procured through the North Wales Construction Framework, will take place over a number of months.

In October, Flintshire Council’s cabinet approved a contract with Kier Construction to start on the building work in Connah’s Quay.

The upgrades include the new design block and associated works, a new hall and drama theatre, extension to the dining hall area as well as extension works to the rear of the new build and courtyard between the new area and existing site.

Improvements will also be made to fencing, coach parking and drop off points while an attenuation pond will be installed.