Traffic delays after crash in Coedpoeth

There were traffic delays after a multiple-car crash near Wrexham.

Coedpoeth High Street was blocked for around 20 minutes after the crash near Dant Y Coed Dental Practice at around 7.50am (Friday, December 29).

A witness said that none of the cars appeared to have sustained serious damage.

An ambulance was seen travelling towards the scene but it is unknown whether anyone was hurt.

Traffic was moving slowly in both directions by around 8.10am.

More to come

Photo: Traffic delayed further along the High Street as a result of the crash