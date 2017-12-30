Macmillan worker at Wrexham Maelor Hospital wins award for tireless work with cancer patients

A woman has been acknowledged for her dedication to helping people with cancer.

Pam Wedley has won the Seren Betsi Star Award for providing high quality information and support for patients.

The Senior Macmillan information facilitator, based at Wrexham Maelor Hospital has demonstrated dedication to cancer patients including improving her Welsh and learning British Sign Language to help her communicate better with patients.

Over her 10 years working for Macmillan she has introduced help for patients with welfare rights, introduced a vital counselling service and a hair loss service in the cancer information and support centre.

She also introduced memory boxes for the families of palliative care patients and raises the money for these by holding bakery demonstrations in her own time and also collecting donations.

Gary Doherty, chief executive of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said that Pam is “passionate” about her role and praised her for the innovations in patient care she has led.

“Pam has been described by others as a bright star and that’s why she has received this award.

“Pam helps patients to understand what services are available during their treatment and recovery such as getting counselling or finding out about support groups.

“She has worked with so many cancer patients, making sure they get access to the right information.

“Looking at the nomination she received from her colleagues, they said her work has been fantastic over the years, especially with helping patients to be able to communicate properly.

“They are so impressed that she has gone above and beyond; learning sign language isn’t easy but she has shown tireless dedication to making sure she can understand those who may struggle to communicate.

“She has told me she has lots of exciting projects planned for the future too. Well done Pam.”

Pam said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed to receive the Seren Betsi Star Award. I just want to do my best to improve the lives of others. Little things can make such a huge difference.

“I am so honoured to be receiving this, not just for myself but for all my colleagues at Macmillan and Shooting Star because I couldn’t do this without them.

“It’s a massive passion for me to do this job, it’s the patients who inspire me to do it.

“I’ve worked in the Health Board for 38 years and worked with Macmillan for just under 10 years doing this work and I was the first in Wales.

“It has been an inspiration to lead this work for Betsi Cadwaladr and Macmillan and promote it right across Wales.”