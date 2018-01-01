Man shouted and swore at nurses after mixing medication and drugs

A MAN shouted and swore at nurses after mixing drugs with medication, a court heard.

Appearing at Wrexham Magistrates Court on New Year’s Day, Darren Wooley, 34, of Jubilee Street in Shotton admitted using threatening and abusive behaviour at Wrexham Maelor Hospital on December 30.

He also admitted damaging a door belonging to Flintshire Council at a property at Chestnut Court in Connah’s Quay on the same date.

Prosecutor Helen Hall said police officers were called to Chestnut Court on December 30. The occupier, Ian Frost, had allowed Wooley in to use the internet.

Wooley outstayed his welcome and Mr Frost finally got rid of him at 3am, but then Wooley returned and banged on the door.

Ms Hall explained: "He caused damage to the lock.

”Officers arrived at the address to find Wooley slumped against a communal balcony.

”They were concerned as there were empty tablet packets at the scene and Wooley appeared to have the remnants of a white powder around his mouth.

"They decided he should be taken to a hospital. He was being aggressive and banging his head on the cell wall so officers took him to A&E at Wrexham.

"At A&E he shouted and swore at nurses and refused treatment so police officers returned to the hospital.”

In a statement PC Matthew Jenkins described Wooley's behaviour in A&E as “abhorrent”, saying he had been shouting and swearing around patients and staff, as well as near a children's waiting area.

PC Jenkins added: "He was very aggressive and kept standing up abruptly. I had to use force many times to sit him in his seat. I arrested him for a public order offence.”

Gary Harvey, defending, told the court there had been an altercation between Wooley and the occupant of the home in Chestnut Court following which he was thrown out of the house.

He said Wooley, under the influence of drugs, returned to the house and struck the door out of frustration as he didn’t have any money on him.

Mr Harvey explained: “He had taken a large amount of medication and having taken the tablets as well as drugs his behaviour deteriorated and he accepts that.”

He added Wooley had some mental health issues including paranoia.

Terry Eastham, chairman of the magistrates, told Wooley: “You have a long list of previous convictions. Drink and drugs have played a part in that.

”Your behaviour was completely unacceptable, especially at this time of year.”

He fined Wooley £100 fine the abusive behaviour and a made a £50 compensation order for damaging the door.

Wooley must also pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.