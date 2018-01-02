Soccer coach attacked in Flintshire pub

A man who coaches American football to children aimed kicks and stamps at another man’s head in an attack at a pub.

Flintshire Magistrates Court was told John William Leigh’s family had been bereft when his mother disappeared but it turned out she had been spending time with Sean Limbert.

When Leigh saw Mr Limbert in The Dee Inn in Flint on November 11 he attacked him.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson said he punched the man to the ground and aimed kicks and stamps to his head. He also punched him again while he was on the floor.

The victim was left with abrasions and swelling to the head.

Interviewed, he accepted what he had done. He said he disliked Mr Limbert and claimed there had been problems between his mother and Mr Limbert.

That day he had been drinking vodka and lemonade, was drunk but not overly so, and knew what he was doing.

Leigh, 33, an industrial cleaner from Church Street in Flint, admitted assault and received a 26 week prison sentence, suspended for a year.

He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and must pay £500 compensation, £85 prosecution costs and a £115 surcharge.

District judge Gwyn Jones said he took into account that Leigh had no previous convictions.

Solicitor Phillip Lloyd Jones, defending, told the Mold court references handed in to the court reflected Leigh’s true character.

That day his mother had gone missing, the family were bereft and did not know where she was but it turned out she had been spending time with the complainant.

Mr Lloyd Jones said “for some reason best known to himself” Leigh exploded.

Probation officer Andrew Connah said Leigh was genuinely ashamed about what he had done.

He added Leigh coached juniors in playing American Football and it was not the kind of example he wanted to give.