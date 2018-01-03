Three injured after A5 collision between Halton and Chirk

THE A5 near Chirk has reopened following a crash.

Traffic Wales reported just before 10.30am that the A5 was closed in both directions between Halton A483 and Chirk as a result of a crash.

The road has now reopened in both directions.

An ambulance was called to the scene, where three people – a young boy and a man and woman in their 30s – were assessed and treated for minor injuries.

They did not require hospital treatment and were discharged at the scene.