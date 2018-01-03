Memorial fund 'testament to life' of late AM Carl Sargeant as more than £11,000 is raised

The response to a fundraising effort to honour the memory of a late Assembly Member is “a testament to his life”.

More than £11,000 has been raised through donations and pledges to commemorate the life of Carl Sargeant, the former Labour AM for Alyn and Deeside.

The fundraising effort was set up by Mr Sargeant’s lifelong friend, Bernie Attridge, following the politician’s death on November 7.

Mr Sargeant, 49, was found dead at home on Englefield Avenue, Connah’s Quay, just four days after being sacked as Welsh Government cabinet secretary for communities and children following allegations were made about his personal conduct.

He denied any wrongdoing and vowed to clear his name.

Since Mr Sargeant’s death, Cllr Attridge set up a JustGiving page with an initial target of raising £2,500.

To date, it has raised more than £4,000 with more than £7,000 in other donations and raffle prizes being put forward to Cllr Attridge and via the Connah’s Quay Labour Club.

With donations still coming in ahead of a celebration of Mr Sargeant’s life being held in February, Cllr Attridge said he was delighted by the response.

“The response from the locals, far and wide, and from all across Wales has been absolutely phenomenal,” he said.

“The money is still coming in. We’ve had so many pledges from all over and we’re well over what I started out aiming for with the celebration afternoon to come.

“It’s been outstanding and really heartfelt, I started out aiming to raise £2,500 and I’ve been inundated with offers, donations and we had a bucket in place at the Labour Club.”

All funds raised from the JustGiving page and the celebration event in February will go towards organisations and charities close to Mr Sargeant’s heart while FC Nomads of Connah’s Quay – the football club the late AM was president of – and the Labour Club are considering their own permanent memorial to him.

Cllr Attridge said the response to the memorial fund spoke volumes about what Mr Sargeant meant to the wider community.

He said: “People still send messages on how much he was loved.

“He really pushed on things like ending domestic violence, he touched so many lived and helped so many people not just in Alyn and Deeside but all across Wales.

“It’s a testament to Carl and his life and people want to do all they can to remember him.”