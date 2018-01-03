Shop worker held at knifepoint in Montgomery Spar

A young shop worker was allegedly held at knifepoint and punched repeatedly during an attempted robbery last night.

The Spar store in Montgomery is believed to have been targeted by a man with a knife just before 7pm on Tuesday, January 2.

The perpetrator is said to have punched the young man to the head several times while demanding money from the till, but failed to steal anything before making his getaway.

Officers from Dyfed-Powys and West Mercia forces descended on the town, including armed response units.

A 24-year old man was later arrested Welshpool.

While in custody, he is said to have assaulted two officers by punching, kicking and biting and was subsequently arrested for these offences. One of the officers required treatment in A&E.

It was business as usual at the shop this morning, and the staff member involved was said to be “shaken up” but not badly injured.

DCI Martin Slevin said: "The high volume of officers and police vehicles in the area attracted a lot of attention and concern.

"We would like to reassure the public that we are not looking for anybody else in relation to this incident, and to thank members of the public for their assistance in bringing the incident to a close.

"If there are any witnesses who have not yet made contact with us, please call the Joint Investigation Unit at Newtown on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."