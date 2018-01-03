Wrexham couple tell of moment they discovered they wouldn't get car back after major Liverpool blaze

A WREXHAM couple were told they would not be getting their car back after a major fire engulfed a multi-storey parking facility.

The blaze – which broke out on New Year’s Eve in a car park near Liverpool's Echo Arena – incinerated up to 1,600 cars leaving many people stranded in the city overnight.

Motorists abandoned their cars and fled along with 4,000 people who were evacuated as the final event of the Liverpool International Horse Show was called off at the Echo Arena.

Kerry Matthews, 54, a warehouseman, and partner Patricia Heath, 55, an administrator, both from Wrexham, were visiting Liverpool for the night to celebrate the new year.

“A fireman said the

whole car park is on fire,” he said.

“He said, ‘What level is your car on?’ We said six.

“He said, ‘Well you best go and have a couple of drinks to celebrate New Year because you’re not going to get your car back’.”

Residents living in apartments nearby and tourists staying in hotels were also forced to leave as 12 fire engines and aerial ladders were scrambled to the scene at about 4.40pm on New Year’s Eve.

Two dogs were also rescued from cars on the second floor, and four more dogs were rescued from cars on the seventh floor.

Former Chester City manager Mark Wright, who played for Liverpool and England, was a witness to the incident.

He and wife Sue saw the blaze spreading from a vehicle near to where they were in the car park.

Sue, who helped raise the alarm to ensure horses could be safely evacuated, told the BBC: “It looked like a ball of fire on the front of the car and it was producing a lot of smoke.

“We just left everything in the car – handbags, telephone, cash – and just went.”

Merseyside Police said initial investigations indicate that an accidental fire within a vehicle caused other cars to ignite.

The Mayor of Liverpool, Cllr Joe Anderson, said the council will take advice on any “lessons to be learned” over the blaze at the local authority-owned building, which was constructed in 2008.