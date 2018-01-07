Shotton stabbing investigation stalls

POLICE say an investigation into a facial stabbing has stalled as the victim is refusing to engage with them.

A 34-year-old man was left with serious facial stab wounds in a violent attack in Shotton, on October 25, which is believed to have been targeted and drug-related.

Within days North Wales Police had made four arrests in connection with the attack at an address on Ashfield Road, Shotton.

And police in the surrounding area were also issued with temporary stop and search powers in the aftermath, with a Section 60 Order ratified by the force commander and the Deputy Chief Constable as per Home Office guidance.

Officers made four arrests under the temporary powers, three of which were drug-related but progress cannot be made with the investigation into the stabbing.

Inspector Andrew Griffiths, of North Wales Police, said: “The victim is unwilling to engage with us at all and will not provide any information.

All other lines of enquiries have been explored but negative results therefore the investigation cannot be progressed any further.”