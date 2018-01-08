Canoeist airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after falling in the River Dee in Llangollen

A canoeist was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after falling in the River Dee.

Emergency services were called to the river near Wide Horizons Bryntysillio Centre at about 11am yesterday.

An air ambulance was dispatched to the scene along with an emergency ambulance and paramedics in a rapid response unit.

A force spokesman said: “Shortly after 11am on Sunday, emergency services were called to assist a canoeist who had suffered a suspected cardiac arrest on the River Dee close to the Horseshoe Falls near Llangollen.

”The canoeist, a man from north Wales aged in his late 20s was with a group of five people when he got into difficultly on the river.

”He was conveyed to hospital where he currently remains in a serious condition. His family have been informed.”

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service sent a water rescue unit and a fire appliance to the scene, while North Wales Police were also called to the incident.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 11.05am yesterday morning to reports a man had fallen in the river near the Bryntysilio Centre in Llangollen.

”We sent the Wales Air Ambulance, a crew in an emergency ambulance and two paramedics in rapid response vehicles.

”One man was airlifted to Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester in a serious condition.”