Deeside man sentenced after fatal crash in Northwich

A DEESIDE man has been given a suspended prison sentence in relation to a fatal collision near Northwich.

Adam Paul Jones, 30, had previously pleaded guilty to death by careless driving in relation to a collision that occurred on the A530, King Street, Rudheath, in 2015.

On Monday, Jones , of Holly Grange, Connahs Quay, appeared at Chester Crown Court where he was handed a 10 month prison sentence suspended for two years, 200 hours community service, 20 days rehabilitation, a three month curfew and two year disqualification.

The collision occurred at approximately 12.30pm on Monday, December 14, when a white Volvo HGV tractor unit, driven by Jones, collided head on with a Vauxhall Corsa, which was being driven by Dennis Heesom, 59, from Little Leigh, near Northwich.

Jones was driving northbound, towards Northwich, while Mr Heesom was travelling south, towards his place of work in Middlewich.

At the time of the collision Jones was travelling at approximately 56mph. He was elevated in his HGV and had a clear view of the road ahead of him, yet despite this he failed to notice the two stationary vehicles in front of him that were waiting to turn into Crowder’s Lane.

By the time he finally realised it was too late, and, in a last ditch attempt to avoid a collision with the vehicles ahead of him, Jones swerved into the opposite lane straight into the path of Mr Heesom, causing a head on collision.

As a result of the crash Mr Heesom sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. A second vehicle, a Vauxhall Astra, which was travelling behind Mr Heesom, was also forced to swerve to avoid a collision with Jones; eventually coming to a stop in a hedge at the side of the road.

Roads Policing Investigator PC Geraint Williams said: “This was a tragic incident which left the family of Mr Heesom without their loved one just days before Christmas. Their lives will never be the same again, although I hope that Jones conviction will provide some closure.

“I would also like to take this as an opportunity to thank the other drivers who assisted Mr Heesom at the scene of the collision.”

Mr Heesom leaves behind a large and loving family including his wife, daughter and son.

Following his death they released the following tribute: “Dennis loved the outdoors and country pursuits, he enjoyed music and socialising, he loved his job and being out and about. Dennis was the centre of family life and will be missed by us all.”