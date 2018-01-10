Aggrieved Wrexham betting shop worker stole from employers after being deducted wages

A betting shop worker, said to have been aggrieved after money was deducted from his wages, returned to the premises at night and stole from the safe.

Ian Jonathan Davey, 39, who had never been in any trouble before, was originally charged with burglary at Corbett’s the Bookmakers on the Caia Park Estate in Wrexham.

But his guilty plea to theft of £100 was accepted by the prosecution at Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold.

Davey, of Lorne Street in Wrexham, had been employed a short time, claimed to have had little or no training, and was upset to find that nearly £600 had been deducted from his wages.

When he asked why, he was told by his manager that it was to cover errors – and he felt he had no recourse.

He was told that was how it was, his solicitor Fiona Larkin told magistrates.

In light of the circumstances, the Bench gave him a 12-month conditional discharge. He was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £20 surcharge – must pay £100 compensation.

Davey appeared from custody after he had failed to turn up on an earlier occasion.

Prosecutor Justin Espie said it was an unusual series of events.

The defendant had been employed by Corbett’s from December 2016 and worked at the Caia Park branch.

He worked alone and as part of his employment had a set of keys and was responsible for locking up and securing the premises.

On March 19 last year, he worked until 5.15pm, locked the premises and the next day he phoned in

sick.

The prosecutor said that on March 23 the team leader received a phone call from another member of staff who explained the safe was empty when there should have been £100 there.

CCTV was reviewed and showed that after Davey secured the premises he returned to the store, used his keys, switched the alarm off and removed £100 from the safe.

He then re-set the alarm and secured the shop again.

On March 25 he posted the keys through the letter box of the branch.

Interviewed, he said that when he was taken on he had been given a three-month training period, and during that time the company had deducted £570 from his wages.

He did not agree with that, he felt that he had no recourse, and decided to “take back the money they had taken from him”.

Mr Espie said Davey had made full and frank admissions, showed remorse and said he realised he should not have acted in the way that he did.

He should have taken advice from the Citizen’s Advice Bureau to try and settle the dispute.

Magistrates heard Davey had originally been given a caution by the police on condition that he repaid the £100 within three months.

But he had failed to do so and had been charged.

Fiona Larkin, defending, said her client, who had no previous convictions, was taken on by Corbett’s and was told “to get on with it” with little or no training.

He made a mistake and found that when he looked at his wages the company deducted any mistakes from his salary.

“When he questioned this with his manager he was effectively told ‘tough’, that was the way it was.

She said the legality of it was something he should have sought advice over.

But he was upset that a large amount of money had been deducted with no explanation, he felt he had no recourse and he “did a very foolish thing.”

He was a man of good character who had been brought up to behave honestly.

“He is not that kind of person,” she said.

But “in the heat of the moment” he went back to the premises because he was angry that he had lost a substantial amount of

money.

Davey was a hard working man who had two jobs but he had lost his second job and had been unable to make repayments under the terms of the caution.

But he was now working in two jobs again.

“This was a one-off.

“He is very sorry for what he has done,” Miss Larkin explained.