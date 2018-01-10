Deadly sheep attack on Holywell farm 'shows law isn't fit for purpose'

A livestock attack in which seven sheep were killed shows why the current law “is no longer fit for purpose”.

That was the reaction of David Hanson, Labour MP for Delyn, who has pushed for animal welfare reforms.

As the Leader reported yesterday, seven sheep were killed in what is believed to have been a vicious dog attack.

The sheep were killed between 2pm on Saturday and 4pm on Sunday at Pant Y Groes farm in Brynford near Holywell.

North Wales Police’s rural crime team believe two dogs were involved.

Farmer Mark Oare said he believes it is the third such incident to have happened in the area within recent weeks, and is urging other farmers to be vigilant.

Mr Hanson said the attack would have been “devastating” for Mr Oare and called for changes to the law.

The Delyn MP wrote to Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, requesting that the Government tighten the laws surrounding livestock worrying.

He said: “I have been working with North Wales Police and the All Party Parliament Group for Animal Welfare to bring about much needed changes to the law.

“Each time I have called for these reforms the Government have dug their heels in. This worrying incident demonstrates why the law is no longer fit for purpose.

“Many pastoral farmers are facing incidents where they are losing their livestock and they need both legal and financial protection.

“If the Government fail to take action we will only see more livestock attacks; attacks which will harm our rural economy.

“I am determined to get these changes put in law and will continue to put pressure on the Government.”

North Wales Police’s rural crime team are investigating the attack and have appealed for anyone with any information to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The crime reference number is W0001550.