Former North Wales Crusaders chief executive appears at court accused of fraud

A former rugby league club official has been accused of fraud.

Former North Wales Crusaders chief executive James Hywel Thomas, 42, appeared at Wrexham Magistrates Court.

It is alleged that on August 24, 2015 Thomas committed fraud by dishonestly abusing his position as chief executive to make a gain for himself by obtaining a Mercedes Benz.

It is also said that between June 26 and August 19 last year Thomas committed fraud by making a false representation by using credit card details belonging to Pamela Hargreaves intending to make a financial gain for himself.

Thomas is also charged with fraud by false representation by advertising tickets that did not exist for sporting events between February 1, 2015 and June 9, 2017.

Thomas, of The Green in Gresford, made no indication of pleas.

Rob Blakemore, prosecuting, said the matters were not suitable for a magistrates court trial.

The bench agreed and Thomas was granted unconditional bail to appear before Mold Crown Court on February 9.