Saltney Town FC kit stolen from football secretary's garage

Football kit, a racing bike and tools have been stolen from a football club secretary’s garage.

Thieves broke into Marc Edwards’ garage off Tegid Way, Saltney and took dozens of items of kit belonging to Saltney Town FC.

Mr Edwards’ Carrera Vanquish racing bike was also taken along with a Bosch cordless drill.

An all-red Adidas youth strip baring the Saltney Town FC badge was among the items stolen between 8.45pm on Friday, January 5 and 8am on Saturday, January 6.

Up to 40 pairs of black Adidas adult sized shorts and socks were stolen, as well as 20 pairs of Macron goalkeeper gloves.

Sergeant Mavis Evans, of South Flintshire Policing Team, posted an appeal for information on its Facebook page and said it had been a “sad loss” that the items had been taken.

She said: “The football club do a lot for the community working hard to keep the local children off the street and they do a lot of fundraising in order to buy new stock, so any help to recover the stolen items would be greatly appreciated”

“The football items belonged to Saltney Town FC and it’s a sad loss that the youth kit has been stolen.

“There are many local children who play for Saltney Town and they’re very upset about what’s happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting reference number RC18000958.