Fears youths in Flintshire could arm themselves for large fight this weekend following teenage boy assault

Police fear youths could arm themselves ‘with weapons and knives’ after a teenage boy was assaulted near a primary school.

North Wales Police issued a dispersal order around the Shotton and Hawarden areas following reports of a large fight planned for last weekend.

The fight was allegedly planned following a 14-year-old boy being the victim of a ‘nasty’ assault on Monday, January 8, near Ewloe Green Primary School.

South Flintshire Policing Team posted on its Facebook page that they had received intelligence to suggest young people were said to be planning to arm themselves with weapons and knives to attend the confrontation.

A force spokesman confirmed to the Leader that sometime between 5.15pm and 5.30pm on Monday, January 8, three males were approached near the school by up to 12 other males.

The trio were then chased into nearby fields and one male was caught and subsequently assaulted.

Posting on Facebook, South Flintshire Policing Team said they had received reports that a fight between youths was planned for Saturday, January 13, to take place at the Gladstone playing field in Hawarden or a park near Green Lane in Shotton.

These youths, some of whom are secondary school pupils, are believed to be from the Buckley, Hawarden and Shotton areas.

As a result, a dispersal order was authorised by Inspector Andrew Griffiths and extra officers were on duty working to enforce the order and investigate any issues of gangs of youths in the area.

The dispersal order gives police the powers to move persons away from the area and to obtain their details and stop them coming into that particular area within the following 48 hours.

If a person returns to that area within the time scale they can be arrested.

Anyone with information relating to the assault of the teenage boy can contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting crime reference number RC18002040.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers Wales on 0800 555 111.