Crackdown on boy racers using Mold store car parks as racing circuits

POLICE are working with town stores to prevent anti-social driving.

South Flintshire’s Inspector Darren Whibberley, says work is being done to prevent drivers from using the Aldi and McDonald’s car parks in Mold as racetracks.

He said: “There are issues with anti-social driving in those car parks.

“We are working with those businesses to put in place speed calming measures to prevent this activity.”

Insp Whibberley added there are also l ongoing issues with anti-social biking in the Brynford and Halkyn areas.

He said: “We are still getting reports that off-road bikes are continuing to be a problem.

“One male has been issued with a Section 59 notice in relation to anti-social behaviour while riding.

“I’d encourage any residents who can identify any offenders to please come forward.

“They can contact us by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Anti-social behaviour (ASB) amongst youths in Saltney has fallen though, according to Insp Whibberley.

Last year a number of youths signed contracts with police in a bid to curb their behaviour, particularly around the town’s Morrisons store.

Insp Whibberley said: “Since the behaviour contracts were issued in Saltney, there has been a reduction in anti-social behaviour around the Morrisons store.

“I would like to thank everyone for their assistance, particularly the Morrisons staff, in helping to identify and provide evidence to support these contracts, as it has provided a wider benefit to the community.”