Lane closed due to collision on A55 between Caerwys and Holywell

Drivers escaped injury after a four-car crash at rush hour.

Emergency services were called to the multi-vehicle collision near junction 31 of the A55 at Caerwys and junction 32 for Holywell.

The collision was reported at around 8am with one lane closed to cars as a result.

A Welsh Ambulance Service Trust spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 8.15am this morning to reports of a four-vehicle road traffic collision on the A55 eastbound near junction 31 for Caerwys.”

“A crew in an emergency ambulance attended and two patients were assessed at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.”