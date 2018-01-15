Two arrested after 'serious incident' at Connah's Quay pub Hare and Hounds

Two arrests in ‘serious incident’ at pub

Police are investigating a “serious incident” at a Deeside pub.

Officers were called to the Hare and Hounds on High Street, Connah’s Quay, at just before 1pm on Saturday.

A post on the NWP North Flintshire Facebook page stated: “Due to this serious incident two persons are currently in custody.

“We need witnesses to come forward with what you saw or videos of the incident. If you are a witness or have video of the incident please contact 101 and quote reference number W004081.

”Help us to keep you safe.”