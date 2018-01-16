Bog snorkelling could become 'Odd Olympics' sport

BOG snorkelling is the strange sport that put Llanwrtyd Wells on the world map and now it has been chosen as the number one choice for inclusion if Britain was to stage its own ‘Odd Olympics’.

The UK has its own long list of the most eccentric competitive events spread out right across the country with annual tournaments like none you’ve ever seen before.

They are competitions that have made some very out of the way places into popular destinations for both the combative and the curious.

Having compiled its own top 12 ‘sports’ and tournaments, holidaycottages.co,uk’s website is now promoting them to encourage more people to get out and visit, or even take part in one or two of these wildly wonderful events in 2018, often hidden away in some of the most scenic parts of Britain.

Llanwrtyd Wells may be one of the smallest towns in Britain, but it’s hosted the World Bog Snorkelling Championships since 1985.

Hundreds of participants from around the globe descend on the Waen Rhydd Peat Bog every August. Wearing a snorkel, mask and fins, the competitors swim two lengths of the murky, 55-metre bog without using conventional swimming strokes.

The fastest times in each division win, and the world record currently stands at an impressive one minute 22.56 seconds.

In 2018 it will be taking place on August 26.

It’s at number one, but it may not be the strangest tournament of them all.

There’s the British Lawn Mower Racing Championship and its flagship 12 hours of Le Mow, taking place at Five Oaks, West Sussex, in August. Or what about the World Black Pudding Throwing Championship, using the puddings to knock down a pile of Yorkshire puddings, at Ramsbottom, Greater Manchester, in September.

Hurling the Silver Ball involves hundreds of brave Cornwall residents engaging in this centuries-old version of rugby, with a massive gathering of players in and out of the sea at St Ives in February. Caber Tossing is a highlight of the Highland Games at Inveraray, Argyll and Bute in July.

The World Welly Wanging Championship takes place at Upperthong, West Yorkshire, in June and The World Egg Throwing Championship involves competitors gathering to see which team can throw and catch an egg across the greatest distance in a sport that dates back to pagan times, being held at Swaton, Lincolnshire, in June.

There’s more eggs involved in the Egg Jarping Competition which is basically conkers with hard-boiled eggs, held at Peterlee, County Durham, in April, while the Shetland Pony Grand National takes place at the Olympia in London in December.

Tetbury Woolsack Race dates back to the 17th century, with the modern event held at Tetbury in Gloucestershire in May. Toe Wrestling Championships take place at Fenny Bentley, Derbyshire, in September. And the World Stinging Nettle Eating Championship takes place at Marshwood, Dorset, in June.