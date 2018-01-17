Advice given after 288 incidents of fly-tipping were recorded in Wrexham last year

Hundreds of incidents of fly-tipping blighted the landscape in Wrexham last year.

Wrexham Council figures show there were 288 recorded instances of fly-tipping in Wrexham alone.

Local authority bosses say it can be dangerous – polluting land and waterways and costing significant amounts of money to clear away.

Cllr David A. Bithell, lead member for environment and transport said: “These photos show just some of the shocking instances of fly tipping from across the county.

”Fly-tipping is illegal and residents should ensure that if they have bulky items to dispose of they use a reputable company or the council’s bulky waste collection service.”

A council spokesman added: “If you have large amounts of rubbish to dispose of please ensure that you use a reputable company to do it on your behalf.

“The company acting on your behalf can not dispose of the items at our household recycling centres but must dispose of it at a private licensed facility.

”You can also use Wrexham Council’s bulky waste collection service. Bulky waste refers to items that are too large to be taken away with the normal refuse collection.

”This can mean items such as furniture, white goods and garden equipment.

”Up to eight items can be collected for a minimum charge of £40.50. Any additional item over eight items has an extra charge of £8.10 per item.”

The council will collect:

Furniture (e.g. tables, chairs, suites, beds, mattresses, cabinets, desks, bookcases, wardrobes)

White goods (e.g. fridges, freezers, cookers, tumble dryers, microwaves)

Garden equipment (e.g. small lawnmowers, garden implements, garden tables and chairs, barbeques, bikes)

Carpet (small amounts of carpet and underlay (off cuts of no more than 1 room size)

Electrical and electronic equipment (e.g. computers, televisions)

Bulky collections are normally made on the next collection day providing that a notice of two working days is given.