Appeal to identify riders of unregistered motorbikes in Rhos

AN APPEAL for information has been launched after the rider of an unregistered motorbike damaged a car.

North Wales Police is trying to find out the identity of two individuals caught on camera riding motorbikes in Rhos on Sunday.

Wrexham Rural Inspector Steve Owens told the Leader: “Unregistered bikes are being driven by – we believe – lads local to the Rhos and Penycae area.

“These bikes are unregistered and uninsured and the riders are causing a general anti-social behaviour nuisance.

“One of them kicked the wing mirror of a car as they passed it.”

Insp Owens called on anyone who may have seen the incident – or who knows the identity of the riders or location of the bikes – to contact North Wales Police on 101.