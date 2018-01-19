'Most probable' cause of Gateway to Wales hotel blaze was electrical fault, say fire service

The “most probable cause” of a blaze that destroyed a hotel was an electrical fault.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that investigators had concluded their findings four weeks on from the inferno at the Gateway to Wales hotel in Garden City.

A spokesman told the Leader that the most probable cause was an electrical issue.

About 60 firefighters tackled the inferno that destroyed the hotel on Welsh Road on December 18.

Guests at the hotel told the Leader how they had lost everything in the fire that took hold just before 4.30am, damaging 80 per cent of the ground floor.

A total of seven fire crews, one from Flint, Mold, Buckley, Wrexham and Chester, and two from Deeside, together with two aerial ladder platforms from Wrexham and Chester, turned out to the incident.

All 47 guests and staff at the hotel were accounted for and evacuated to Deeside Leisure Centre in Queensferry, along with residents in nearby homes.

The hotel is understood to have about 40 rooms and suffered severe damage to the roof at the front and rear of the building.