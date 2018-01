AN APPEAL has been launched to find a wanted man.

North Wales Police are calling for information on the whereabouts of 35-year-old Anthony Beard from the Gwersyllt area.

A police spokesman said: “Anthony Beard is currently wanted by Wrexham rural officers.

“Do you know where he is hiding? He needs to hand himself in to police.

“Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 101 quoting reference RC17190576.”