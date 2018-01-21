Young fan's dream of meeting Wrexham AFC heroes comes true during special club invite

A SCHOOLBOY’S dream came true when he was invited to meet players at Wrexham AFC.

Reds players went to visit children at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital over the festive season to spread some cheer.

But seven-year-old Thomas Jones had only just arrived back from theatre as the Wrexham AFC players arrived on the ward.

The Ysgol Tanyfron pupil felt unwell and was “gutted” he wasn’t able to spend more time with the players.

So the club’s media team gave Thomas a bright start to the new year by arranging for him to meet the players, be able to spend a little extra time with them and pose for pictures.

They offered Thomas a family ticket to a game of his choice and along with his mum, dad and cousin Ruby he went to watch the Reds beat Torquay United 4-0 at The Racecourse as special guests.

After watching the game, they were escorted over to the media room and waited for the players. They were introduced to the media team, watched how the players were interviewed and helped cameraman Rob Stead get the right shots with the camera.

Manager Dean Keates and captain Shaun Pearson spent some time with Thomas, but he was waiting for one player in particular.

During the hospital visit, Thomas decided that Sam Wedgbury was his favourite player, as the midfielder was concerned about how unwell he looked and was very kind to him.

When Sam arrived he spent about 10 minutes with Thomas signing autographs, posing for pictures and chatting.

He then met hat-trick hero Chris Holroyd and the rest of the players as they came through the room, managing to fill up his autograph book.

Thomas’ mum, Jayne Jones, said: "It was lovely of the players to give up their free time to visit the patients on children’s ward.

“Thomas loved seeing them but was gutted he had only just returned from theatre after having his tonsils removed.

“He was still really drowsy and was feeling very sick. The players left some lovely gifts for all the patients.

“This included an autograph book that the players present on the day signed.

“We contacted Gemma Hogan [media team] to thank her for the presents Thomas received in hospital.

“Gemma very kindly organised for Thomas to attend a Wrexham home game, where he could meet the rest of the players to fill up his autograph book.”

She added: “The players were brilliant with both Thomas and Ruby and we can’t thank everyone involved enough for giving us this opportunity.

“Both had a fabulous day. They said they couldn’t wait to go back to school to tell all their friends about it and show them their autograph books. Thomas can’t stop talking about it.”

Thomas told his mum it was “a dream come true” to meet the players.

Since his hospital stay he has returned to playing football for Brymbo Lodge YFC under-8s.

His mum added: “He thinks he's a pro footballer now!”

A spokesman for the club said: "We are glad you enjoyed your day with us Thomas and we look forward to seeing you and your family again soon."