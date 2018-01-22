Appeal to find driver who failed to stop after collision near Rossett

AN APPEAL has been launched to find a driver who failed to stop after a collision.

North Wales Police are trying to find the driver of a red coloured Renault Clio following a fail to stop collision in Wrexham this morning.

A police spokesman said: “At approximately 7.25am a collision happened on the A483 northbound Rossett offslip involving a blue Fiat 500 and a red Renault Clio.

“The Fiat was pushed into the nearside barrier and came to a stop. The Clio activated its hazard warning lights but failed to stop and came off the off-slip with damage to its nearside.

“Thankfully the driver of the Fiat was unhurt.

“Officers are appealing for the driver of the ‘new shaped’ Clio to come forward and are also appealing to any witnesses who may have seen the collision to contact them.”

Anybody who has information can contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting reference number W007791.