Residents urged to have their say over major housing development plans in Llay

COMMUNITY leaders are urging residents to have their say over plans for a major housing scheme.

Last year the Leader reported how outline permission was granted for a large-scale development at Home Farm in Gresford Road, Llay, after the Planning Inspectorate overturned Wrexham Council’s decision to refuse permission.

Detailed plans for the 362-home scheme were then submitted to Wrexham Council in December and community leaders have spoken of their concerns.

At a meeting of Llay Community Council, Cllr Dennis Owen told colleagues: “The obvious concern people are raising is the detailed plan doesn’t bear any resemblance to the outline permission granted.

“The outline permission was for the fields, houses and a shop in the middle with two access points – one on the Straight Mile and one on Gresford Road.

“Although we fought very hard and got stitched up by an inspector as far as we’re concerned that is what the outline planning was all about.

“On the detailed plan they have removed the field by the Crown [pub] and they have said that is now for future development of a shop, so that is no longer going in the middle.

“There is a small sub road leading to where the shop would be but it is not sufficient for them to have main access to the shopping area.”

Cllr Owen said he also has concerns about the access to the site, including the positioning of a roundabout on the Straight Mile.

He continued: "You have a roundabout which is crackers because it is offset – if wagons are travelling from the Crown towards Rossett they are going straight.

“If they are going from Rossett towards the Crown they will have to go into the estate to come back out again.

“When I raised this with the inspector he said they can partially go over the roundabout.

“But on the detailed plan they say they will landscape it so they can’t do that, it is virtually impossible.

“Then you have an extra situation – we always get a queue coming from the traffic lights.

“If they put an extra access going to the shop traffic coming from the Crown end who want to go to the shop can’t cross the road because there will be a queue on the other side. It just will not work.

“As far as I'm concerned it should go back to planning completely. The fact the outline does not bear any resemblance to the detailed plans they have put in an application for.”

Cllr Sharon Roberts said: “My concern is they have kept that field to save for a future shop – is there actually going to be one there?

“Or two or three years down the line will they say, ‘We can't get access to it, it is not going to work – we’ll build more houses on it’?”

Clr Bryan Apsley, chairman of the community council, told the meeting: “I would urge everyone living in the area to make a response – any which way you think you’ll be affected.”

Cllr Rob Walsh said: “As a member of the planning committee I know there is a bad feeling in the village, particularly over what the planning inspector came up with.

“You will be listened to by every member of the committee.

“The committee may disagree with your views but I am confident this will get a fair hearing.

“What comes after that, I don’t know.”