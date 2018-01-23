Elderly couple left traumatised after becoming victims of a callous distraction burglary in Caergwrle

AN ELDERLY couple have been left traumatised after becoming victims of a callous distraction burglary.

Three thieves turned up at the couple’s home in Hawarden Road, Caergwrle, claiming to have lost a kitten, before going on to steal property.

North Wales Police are investigating the incident which took place last night near to the junction of Rhyddyn Hill.

Sergeant Mavis Evans, based at Mold Police Station, said: “Some time between 8.30pm and 8.45pm last night an elderly couple were at home when three persons entered their house stating they had lost their kitten.

”The males have then proceeded to search the house and have stolen items. Initial enquiries show that the males attempted to hide their faces.

”Whilst a number of enquiries have already been conducted locally we are still eager to hear from anyone who either lives in the area or was in the area at the time and has any CCTV or dash-cam footage which may contain images of the offenders or vehicle.

”I’d also like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or activity or indeed has any information about the identities of these callous offenders.”

It is believed that the trio left in a car and headed in the direction of Wrexham.

Sgt Evans added: “Fortunately the victims were unharmed but this was clearly a very traumatic incident upon an elderly couple and I’m aware it will have caused a great deal of concern within the community and so at this time we are increasing patrols to reassure the public.

”If you know anything about this incident please contact police as soon as possible.”

The police can be contacted by calling 101 or Crimestoppers Anonymous on 0800 555 111.

The crime reference is RC18008146.