House blaze after chip pan left unattended in Cefn Mawr

RESIDENTS have been warned of the dangers of using chip pans following a blaze at a home in Cefn Mawr.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly before 6.45pm on Tuesday reporting a fire at a home in Mill Lane in the village.

Two crews attended the scene – one from Johnstown and another from Chirk. Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera, as well as carrying out a home fire safety check on the property.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service told the Leader the incident was caused by an unattended chip pan and substantial smoke and fire damage was caused to the kitchen area.

Jami Jennings, community safety manager for Wrexham and Flintshire, said: "Leaving a chip pan unattended for any length of time can have disastrous results. This fire was caused after a chip pan was accidentally left on the heat and the oil overheated and ignited. Even the smallest distraction could lead to a fire in a matter of moments.

"Oven chips or air fryers are safer than chip pans as well as being healthier, but if you do choose to deep fat fry please don't leave the pan unattended – and double check you have switched off the heat after cooking. If your chip pan does ignite, don't throw water over it. Get out, stay out and call 999. Never tackle a fire yourself.

"Better still - throw away your old style chip pan altogether and use a thermostatically controlled deep fat fryer.

"It only takes a few minutes for a small fire to develop into one that is serious and life threatening. If you're asleep and a fire breaks out, you're in serious trouble - just a couple of breaths of smoke can be enough to knock you completely unconscious.

This is why having working smoke alarm fitted in your home is vitally important.”

Smoke alarms were fitted in the property and activated.



Fire chiefs have issued the following safety advice for residents who choose to deep fat fry chips: