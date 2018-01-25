Description released of three men involved in distraction burglary in Caergwrle

Police have confirmed the description of three men involved in a distraction burglary of an elderly couple in Caergwrle.

Sgt Mavis Evans, South Flintshire Policing Team, is seeking the identity of three males following a “callous” theft on Hawarden Road, at about 9.05pm on Monday.

One of the males has been described as 5’9” with white skin, medium build, aged 25-30 and wearing a black jacket, black trousers, and black gloves.

Another white male is sought to be identified, and was described as 5’7”, medium build, with dark clothing, coat, trousers, and gloves.

The third male has been similarly described, with a medium build and dark clothing.

Sgt Evans said: “The three males have all been described as similar in height, and the same three guys, with the same black clothes. This in itself may be noticable if the three males are walking around together.”

She added that the criminals “will be local” and is urging people to “cast their memories back” to Monday evening in a bid to recall suspicious behaviour.

A vehicle related to the theft has been described as a 4x4 vehicle with “noticable alloys”.

The vehicle was seen driving up and down Hawarden Road on the night of the distraction burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting reference number RC18008146.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers Wales on 0800 555 111.