Antiques Roadshow will come to Erddig in July

The people of Wrexham are being urged to dust off their family heirlooms as Antiques Roadshow comes to town.

The BBC One programme will be filming at Erddig Hall on Thursday, July 26 and people are being asked to dig out any car boot bargains and prized possessions and bring them along for free advice and valuations.

Last year, the programme celebrated four decades on the road with some truly amazing finds.

Presenter Fiona Bruce said: “Can this year be even better than our last? We’ll have to go some way to top the most valuable Faberge ever seen on the programme, a correction to Darwin’s theory of evolution by the great man himself and one of the best collections of show business memorabilia ever seen by our experts.

“But I have every confidence we’ll do it and the thousands of people that come along to see us will pull some extraordinary things out of their bags/trolleys/bits of newspaper/suitcases/boats - and one year even out of a cart led by a dog. I can’t wait.”

Robert Murphy, series producer of Antiques Roadshow, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors when we bring Antiques Roadshow to Erddig. “It’s a much-loved property with great character and we’re looking forward to seeing cherished objects and hearing personal stories from the people of Wales and beyond.

“It’s a great free, family day out and you can see how we make one of BBC One’s most popular programmes.

”You never know what will be the special object and our team of experts look forward to helping visitors discover the story of their item’s past.”

Erddig Hall dates back to the 17th century.

The last owner, Simon Yorke, was a recluse who refused to part with anything, and the National Trust took over running this time capsule in 1973.

It is famed for its extensive archive of ‘upstairs/downstairs’ life giving us a fascinating glimpse into a bygone era.

Doors open at 9.30am and close at 4.30pm. Entry to the show is free, everyone is welcome, and no tickets or pre-registration is required.

Visitors are welcome to just turn up on the day but they can also share their stories about the special items they are bringing along using Share Your Story on the Antiques Roadshow website.

Alternatively, email: antiques.roadshow@ bbc.co.uk or write to Antiques Roadshow, BBC, Whiteladies Road, Bristol BS8 2LR.

More information, frequently asked questions, and parking information, can be found at: www.bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow or on the show’s Facebook page.