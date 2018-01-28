Positive start to the year being enjoyed by Mold town centre retailers

WORK is continuing to improve the centre of one of Flintshire’s biggest towns.

In a report to the town council, Mold town centre manager Dave Hill said there had been a positive start to the year.

Retailers mostly reported a positive festive trading period, although it started slowly due to the bad weather at the start of December.

He said: “The week leading up to Christmas was particularly good, however.”

But he added: ”Cibo, off High Street, closed just before Christmas as did Cambric Gowns, on upper High Street, as their leases ended.

”The owner of Cibo is opening elsewhere, Earl Road, and [the owner of] Cambric Gowns [is] retiring.”

He continued: “Williams Estates has opened new premises on the High Street.

”The chef and his wife from Hot Wok have opened their own takeaway diner in upper High Street alongside Bevans and the former restaurant continues to trade via the original owner.

“The nail bar in Daniel Owen Precinct has relocated to Wrexham Street.”

Mr Hill added a new convenience store is due to open alongside the Red Lion – but it is felt the visual appearance is not in keeping with the conservation area and the situation has been reported to Flintshire Council’s planning department.

The Daniel Owen Precinct continues to be the only shopping area with a number of vacant units, although Lucy May’s has opened and it is understood the Domino Pizza business opening in Unit 1-2 is now imminent.

Mr Hill said Flintshire Council’s environment team has undertaken work to address the flooding of Love Lane car park by connecting the King Street drain into that of Denbigh Road, but added there is more work to be done.

He said: “This has helped significantly. However, they are now exploring whether there is a blockage in the area.

”It is disappointing that despite continual promises over nearly two years – the New Street car park safe walkway works, lighting improvements, gateway sign completion and other car park remedial works – that Flintshire Council have still failed to deliver.

“This issue has now been escalated to senior management and was discussed at the CDR [community development and redevelopment] committee.

“County councillors are continuing to make representations.

“Following a site visit between Mold Town Council officers, Cllr Anthony Parry and Flintshire Council’s conservation it is pleasing that agreement appears to have been reached on locating a defibrillator on the wall outside Age Concern.”

Mr Hill said a project had been agreed with the CDR committee to produce an updated town guide and circulate more than 20,000 copies to key visitor information points in North-East Wales and Cheshire.

He said a project to address weaknesses and gaps in the town’s CCTV coverage was being undertaken.

The town’s festive events went well overall, although the festive market and Santa Dash were both affected by poor weather.

The festive market attracted about 5,000 people.

Although improvements have been identified, it is expected it will continue this year after discussions with the operator.

Nearly 350 Santas took part in the delayed 2017 Santa Dash and 50 children enjoyed the town’s festive treasure hunt.