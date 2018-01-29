Woman charged with attempted murder following alleged stabbing incident in Deeside

A woman has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing incident in Deeside at the weekend.

Marie Saffy, 52, is alleged to have stabbed her partner to the neck at their home in Connah’s Quay.

She made her first court appearance today.

Saffy is charged with the attempted murder of her partner Paul Fellows yesterday.

At Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold today she made a brief appearance where she did not indicate pleas.

Details of the allegation were given by prosecutor Helen Tench.

The charge follows allegations that Mr Fellows suffered an arterial bleed and was taken to hospital from their home by police officers.

In hospital, he needed six pints of blood, the court was told.

Miss Tench said the defendant was also charged with a racially aggravated public order offence following alleged comments made towards a police officer.

She said that among the reasons for applying for a remand in custody was for her own protection.

Emma Simoes, defending, said she anticipated that there would be not guilty pleas.

There was no application for bail at this stage.

The issue of bail would be considered in the crown court.

Saffy, of Church Street in Connah’s Quay, was remanded in custody.

She will appear at a plea hearing at Mold Crown Court on March 2.