Chef from Flintshire who attacked his partner back in court

A chef who launched an attack on his partner after she found he had been texting another woman on his mobile phone has been sent to the crown court for sentence.

Flintshire Magistrates Court heard how the victim was kicked, punched, bitten, held by the throat and dragged out of the vehicle by her hair.

Police were alerted by residents who heard the victim’s screams for help at the village of Pentre Halkyn, near Holywell, on Monday, January 22.

Callum Rogers, 23, of Allt y Plas in Pentre Halkyn, last week admitted assaulting Angelina Jones occasioning actual bodily harm, failing to provide a breath specimen and driving while disqualified.

He was remanded in custody for a pre-sentence report and his case has now been sent to the crown court for sentence because magistrates felt their sentencing powers were insufficient.

The Mold court heard the couple had been out in his silver BMW and they had been to Clocaenog near Ruthin where they took pictures of the snow.

It was alleged by the victim that Rogers had drunk wine and had been driving but Rogers claimed in a police interview that the car had been driven by a friend.

Back at Pentre Halkyn at 11.15pm it was alleged he was drunk and she looked at his phone and saw lots of messages and pictures of other girls, said prosecutor Jim Neary.

She woke him up to confront him, was upset and left. He followed her in the car and told her to get in.

The court heard she got into the driver’s seat as a refuge, he shouted at her to get out and he was trying to pull her out of the car by her hair.

He slapped her across the face, said he would choke her and grabbed her by the neck with both hands.

Rogers was trying to pull her out of the vehicle and she was holding on to the steering wheel with all of her strength. She was having difficulty breathing as he was strangling her.

He punched her eight times and she felt as if he was striking her everywhere. She was punched about 10 times, was hit to the nose which bled.

Police arrived to find her face covered in blood.

She had teeth marks to the back of the head and to the elbow and a number of other injuries including bruising and swelling to the face, head, and limbs.

Arrested and interviewed, he said he suffered memory loss after drinking when the assault was put to him.

He said he could not recall what had happened.

A woman told how she rang the police after hearing her screams for help and two passers-by had also stopped after seeing her in a very distressed state.

Solicitor Victoria Evans, defending, said Rogers was also injured himself but he accepted responsibility for the injuries sustained.

Rogers accepted he had driven to the forest but it was his case that she had got into the car outside his home later and he wanted to get her out.

He appreciated that the relationship was over and had experienced his first time in custody.

He had lost his job and intended on his release to move to the Conwy area, where his mother lived, and start his own business as a chef in a rented kitchen.

Miss Evans handed in a letter from Rogers’ father.

Probation officer Andrew Connah said Rogers, who was ashamed and tearful in custody, accepted there had been a significant deterioration in the relationship recently.

On occasions, said Mr Connah, Rogers did binge drink which appeared to be the case on the day of the assault.

He had previously been diagnosed with depression and was in a very low mood.

Mr Connah had recommended a suspended sentence and a building better relationships programme with unpaid work.