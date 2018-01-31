Former fire station and chapel site in Chirk could be turned into new homes

THE ‘run down’ site of an old fire station could be transformed into a housing scheme.

Wrexham Council has received outline proposals for the creation of 10 homes on the site of the old fire station and a former chapel in Colliery Road, Chirk.

The scheme would entail four one-bedroom homes, four two-bedroom homes and two three-bedroom homes.

A design and access statement submitted along with the plans describes the site as ‘something of an anomaly’ in the predominantly residential area.

It adds: “The site is the the former fire station and also includes Sarn Chapel.

“The buildings are in generally poor condition and are currently used for storage in relation to the landowner’s business selling pigeon and pet feed. However, the majority of the land is disused.

“The intention is to create a low density scheme that fits within the existing long-established neighbourhood by revitalising this largely disused and run down brownfield site.

“The scheme has been designed to minimise any impact on the surrounding area, being particularly sensitive to architectural and visual and retaining significant features where possible.

“It has the potential to assist younger people, single home-owners wanting to get onto the housing ladder as well as older people wishing to downsize which in turn has the potential to release larger properties to the market for those in need.

“Housing in this area also benefits from access to the nearby green space and, due to the infill nature of the site and the small scale of the scheme, it would have no adverse impact on the green space nearby.”

According to the statement at least one car parking space per residential property has been included in the current design, with larger properties including two car parking spaces or a driveway.