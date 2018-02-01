Firefighters spend more than five hours tackling barn blaze in Holywell

FIVE calves are believed to have been killed in a “devastating” barn blaze.

Firefighters have spent hours tackling the fire, considered to be arson, at a private barn off Moor Road in Holywell this morning.

They were called outjust before 2.30am and crews remained at the scene this morning, with livestock, hay and fertilizer involved in the fire.

It is believed that five calves have been killed as a result of the blaze.

Several appliances have been in attendance from St Asaph, Deeside, Flint, and Holywell.

Two appliances remain in attendance damping down the fire.

A police helicopter was used to try and locate suspects responsible for the fire after North Wales Police tweeted they were attending an arson in the town.

The National Police Air Service helicopter crew based in Barton, near Manchester, tweeted they were on duty assisting with a suspect search following a “suspicious fire” at 3.15am.

Sgt Alison Sharp, North Wales Police, said: “This has been a devastating fire in which animals have been killed and which will have an impact on the livelihood of the farmer.

“We are treating this incident as arson and I would appeal to anyone who has information to contact police on 101 quoting reference W012414.