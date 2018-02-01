Heavy traffic in Coedpoeth after reports of lorry 'jackknifed'

COMMUTERS faced heavy traffic in Coedpoeth after reports that a lorry had ‘jackknifed’ on a main road in the village.

According to Traffic Wales there is heavy congestion on the A525 High Street, Coedpoeth, with some congestion also reaching Bwlchgwyn.

Several Twitter users stated that the reason for the congestion is that a lorry had ‘jackknifed’ in the village, blocking traffic but it is understood the obstruction has now been cleared.

@Gemmalucy94 tweeted: "Lorry has jack knifed in the snow," and @caseywatmore added: “’I’m sat in standstill traffic in Bwlychgwyn and have been for twenty minutes.”