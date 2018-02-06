Serious crash between HGV and car closes the A548 Sealand Road in both directions

THE A548 Sealand Road has been closed in both directions as emergency service deal with a crash.

The crash, between a lorry and a car, happened between Western Avenue and A494 / B5441 Welsh Road (Drome Corner).

Police, two fire crews from Deeside, paramedics, and two air ambulance have attended the scene.

Motorist attempting to drive into Chester have described serious tailbacks.

Police have urged motorists to avoid the area.

North Wales Police tweeted: "Police are dealing with a serious collision involving a car and a HGV on the A548 Sealand Road. Please seek alternative routes as the road will be closed for sometime."