Volunteers wanted as 'ambassadors' in Wrexham town centre

The search is still on for town centre ambassadors to highlight all Wrexham has to offer.

Volunteers are being sought to go out and about in Wrexham Town Centre, wearing a tabard to identify themselves, hand out flyers, promoting activities and events and helping visitors by answering questions and giving directions.

Permission has been given for the ambassadors to operate within Eagles Meadow and it is hoped that Island Green will follow suit.

Phil and Andy Gallanders of Bank Street Coffee have kindly offered to let Bank Street Coffee be used as a headquarters where tabards, flyers and leaflets, can be kept for easy access.

The Leader reported on the launch of the town centre ambassador scheme late last year, which sees volunteers don a brightly coloured tabard bearing the name of the project in an effort to help shoppers find what they are looking for as well as to inform them of local events and activities.

At the time, Ruth Rees, of Martin Rees Jeweller and Pawnbroker in Chester Street, who spearheaded the scheme, said she hopes to gain more volunteer support ahead of the summer and is planning to undertake a consultation about how the scheme can best help visitors.

She added she has also been working with Wrexham Council’s destination manager, Joe Bickerton, who is creating a computer-based package to train volunteer ambassadors in various areas including signposting.

To find out more about the scheme, contact Ruth Rees by searching for ‘Martin Rees Jeweller Pawnbroker’ on Facebook or contact the shop by emailling webquery@ reesjeweller.co.uk