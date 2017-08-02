Wrexham AFC manager Dean Keates says it's all systems go

DEAN KEATES believes Wrexham are well equipped for a 10th season in non-league – on and off the pitch.

The Reds’ boss has revamped the squad after finishing 13th last term and 13 new signings have been brought in.

There has also been lots of work going on behind the scenes with parts of the Racecourse developed to cater for the needs of Keates, his staff and players, including a new analysis room.

Keates feels the changes in players and infrastructure was needed to take Wrexham forward.

“I have got away a couple of weekends but that has been about it,” said Keates. “I have spent most of my time through the summer at the club.

“We took a decision towards the end of last season that it was going to be a complete rebuild.

“Not just on the pitch, a complete change in the infrastructure inside the club.

“We have changed things around inside, made different rooms, knocked walls through and got things done.

“To give us the best chance to go forward we felt things needed to be changed and that was all part of the recruitment side of getting the right players in that we wanted to take the club forward.”

Keates has put the hours in during pre-season but he praised the players for working just as hard in the build up to the 2017-18 campaign which kicks-off with a home game against Macclesfield Town on Saturday.

“The lads have matched the effort that we have put in through the summer in pre-season with the work that they have put in,” said Keates.

“We have pushed them and tested them, and they have come through it.

“I have no doubt that they will match it going forward.

“What we have looked at and all the due diligence that we did on the players, the main thing was work rate, work ethic and how honest they were.

“Getting to know the players personally and what we have seen over the last few weeks, they are the right kind of players we want in the building and they are all here.

“All being well we can start the season positive and go forward.”

Keates, who took charge of the club in October, is pleased with how his first pre-season in management has gone.

“As a manager it is different and obviously you have to juggle things,” said Keates.

“I have done it previously the last couple of years for the set-up with the university so I did full pre-seasons there.

“It is a lot more to take into consideration; factoring the games, when you have got to give them a rest and when you are pushing them.

“It has been a massive case of making sure that you get the periodisation right of what you are going to do, when you are going to do it and how you are going to go about doing it.”

Keates is still keen to add a striker to his squad before the clash with the Silkmen and hopes to be closing in on a target.

“We have got something out to somebody and we will have to see where it goes,” added Keates.

“Ideally we would like to get somebody in on a permanent but if we can’t do it for the one we are looking at, it might be we can go elsewhere for a loan player.

“Ideally I would like to get him in before the first game but timescale wise, it is not a major concern if it doesn't happen.”

n Former Wrexham loan defender Daniel Alfei has signed for Yeovil Town after a successful trial.

The 25-year-old, a former Wales Under-21 international, has agreed a two-year contract with the League Two club.

Released by Swansea, he most recently played for Welsh Premier League side Aberystwyth.

"How Daniel has been playing non-league football for Aberystwyth Town is beyond me," said Yeovil manager Darren Way. "It's up to him now to take this opportunity and aim for 40 league games."

Callum Saunders, son of ex-Wales striker Dean, has signed for Notts County.