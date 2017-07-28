Gresford triplet ballet dancer Katie hopes public can help realise her dream

A budding ballet dancer needs help from the community to allow her to accept a tremendous opportunity.

Katie Malone, a triplet from Gresford, has been accepted to the Northern Ballet School in Manchester but cannot afford to pay the £13,250 in fees for the coveted venue.

Now village councillor Andrew Atkinson is asking people if they can support a crowdfunding campaign to help Katie’s dream come true.

He is appealing for people to support Katie via www.crowdfunder.co.uk/katies-ambition/

Katie’s mum Sally needs to raise the cash to get the teenager through her first year of ballet training.

She said: “My daughter Katie is a stunning ballet dancer and has been accepted at Northern Ballet, Manchester to start in September 2017 on a three-year course to study a national diploma in professional dance validated by Trinity College London.

”It is a NYQ level 6 vocational – equivalent to a 1st degree at university.

”She has not received funding as the dance and drama award has been fully allocated. Without this funding she will not be able to attend Northern Ballet.

“Katie dances at a local small dance school where she has been since she was five, studying ballet, musical theatre, tap, jazz and modern.

“She is a fabulous dancer and has gained distinction in grade six ballet and is currently studying intermediate.

“Katie got distinctions in her jazz gold and modern inter foundation level exams. In tap she got a merit in her grade five exam.

“She is head girl at the dance school and has volunteered there every Saturday for the last couple of years to help teach.

“Katie has done lots of dance shows and was in a professional panto at a local theatre.”

Sally added: “I am a single working parent and have brought Katie and her sisters up on my own since they were six years old.

“Katie is a triplet and financially it has been hard but I have worked hard to provide for them.

“She is at a local school and is studying 13 GCSEs. She is a very talented young lady and I am a very proud mum.

”I have had to choose to raise funds for Katie in this way as I have found many foundations, charities, companies and fund givers financially support groups rather than individuals.

”I work and I can pay for her accommodation but cannot afford the fees.

”I would be so grateful if anyone could donate so that Katie can go to Northern Ballet.”